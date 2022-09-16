FEMALE sensational boxers Margret Tembo and Felistus Nkandu have stormed the finals at the ongoing African Boxing championships in Mozambique. And coach Wisdom Mudenda has expressed confidence that the country will deliver at least four medals from the ongoing championship. Tembo beat Botswana’s Lethabo Bokamoso to win via a 4-1 split-point decision while Nkandu clobbered Algerian Hadjila Khelif in the lightweight category to sail through into the finals billed for this Saturday. Nkandu dominated the fight from the first round till the end and almost got a knockout in the third round when she unleashed a good combination of punches that caught Khelif unaware and sent her to the canvas but managed to beat the referee’s count at eight. Speaking…...



