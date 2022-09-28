THE Chess Federation of Zambia (CFZ) says the Zambian players did exceptionally well at the just-ended 2022 Africa Individual championship in Lagos, Nigeria. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, CFZ president Mukubulo Chilufya said the average performance by the players was encouraging. Chilufya said Zambia is ranked highly in Africa because players were always fighting for a podium finish at major tournaments. He said the Africa Individuals was just a tough tournament especially since almost all the players were coming from playing the World Olympiads in India. “The team did exceptionally well. It was a tough tournament and the above-average performance by the team is encouraging as we prepare for the prestigious world cup next year in Hungary. Zambia is highly…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.