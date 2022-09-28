ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) commander Colin Barry says the command is proud of the Red Arrows football team despite being booted out of the Preliminaries of the CAF Champions League. Arrows suffered an early elimination from the competition by Primeiro De Agosto of Angola on a 2-1 score aggregate. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Barry said the early exit was embarrassing but that the team picked valuable lessons to build on for future engagements in the Inter-club competition. He said the command had high expectations from the boys after winning the domestic league and were hopeful that they would have replicated their performance. “It is embarrassing but it did happen we can’t deny it. We are not less proud of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.