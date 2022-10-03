ZAMBIA Under-20 National team coach Chisi Mbewe has named his final 20-man squad for the TotalEnergies AFCON U20 Egypt 2023 qualifier and COSAFA championships that will run from October 7-16 in Eswatini. Enterprising youngster Joseph Sabobo Banda made the final list alongside seven other U-17 graduates who were instrumental to Zambia’s qualification to the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations that was eventually cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2021. Coach Mbewe said he is confident that the players selected will make the country proud by qualifying for the AFCON and winning the COSAFA title. Other interesting players that have made the list include Zesco United midfielder Songa Chipyoka, Rickson Ng’ambi, and Derrick Bulaya who will lead a host of players from…...



