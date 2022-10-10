ZESCO United coach Mumamba Numba admitted that the team has a lot of work ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup first round second leg match against Royal AM of South Africa after the first leg ended in a scoreless draw. Numba’s main concern is the team’s blunt frontline which keeps squandering chances. He said the scoreless draw in South Africa was a disappointment looking at how the team performed. “That’s our greatest concern, we are very disappointed that despite creating chances we couldn’t convert in this game. This is a game we dominated in the first half. But in the second half, after we made some changes, our opponents took control of the game and they equally created chances,” Numba…...



