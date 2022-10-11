FIFTEEN-year-old Zambian Basketball player George Likezo has been selected to attend an International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Africa Regional Youth Camp to be held in Madagascar. Likezo who plays in the Youth basketball league with Kabwata Tigers was selected as the best player out of 4 applicants from Zambia. FIBA executive director Africa Alphonse Bile confirmed the development in a statement issued to the Zambia Basketball Federation (ZBF). “As you know, as part of its development program, FIBA Africa organizes a basketball elite camp to improve the global level of our African basketball. We are pleased to announce that George Likezo has been chosen to participate in the FIBA Africa Regional Youth camp which will be held in Antananarivo, Madagascar from…...



