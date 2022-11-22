NKANA football club chief executive officer (CEO) Kelvin Mutafu says the club has welcomed FAZ’s decision to provisionally ban striker Alex Ng’onga because of the gravity of his actions in the Kitwe derby. FAZ announced yesterday that the Nkana striker has been provisionally suspended for his misconduct during Saturday’s MTN Super League week 14 fixture against Power Dynamos at the Nkana stadium. Frustrated about his substitution, Ng’onga was caught on camera tearing his jersey, kicking the Supersport microphone and proceeding to protest and question the technical bench’s decision to sub him. Mutafu said the club was in support of the FA’s decision to ban Ng’onga, stating that the club would also sit down to take internal disciplinary sanctions against the…...



