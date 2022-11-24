SOCCER gamblers found themselves in a state of shock after back to back underdog victories on Tuesday and Wednesday forced thousands of easy money lovers to lose big in World Cup bets. On Tuesday, Hervé Renard’s Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina with a comeback victory that will go down as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Argentina, one of the favourites to lift the World trophy, led by talisman Lionel Messi and superstars Angel Di Maria and Lauturo Martinez were expected to make light weight of the little known Arabs but the stars aligned the wrong way for the South American giants as they saw three first half goals ruled out for offside before letting a one goal…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.