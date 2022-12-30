VETERAN coach Fred Mwila Snr says new Chipolopolo Coach Avram Grant must treat the March Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Lesotho like a cup final. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Mwila said Grant should now pull the bull by its horns in order to drive back the Chipolopolo to its glory days. Mwila said the Chipolopolo gaffer should quickly get down to work in order to prepare for the back-to-back AFCON qualifier fixture against Lesotho set for March next year. “We welcome coach Avram Grant and we wish him the best of luck with his new role as Chipolopolo coach. Work starts now for him and he should immediately treat the back-to-back AFCON qualifiers as cup final. He…...



