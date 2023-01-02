ZAMBIA’S duo of Charles Banda and Latifa Nalavwe are set to compete at the 2023 World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender’s series event in Durban, South Africa set for this month. The competition which will be staged in collaboration with South Africa Table Tennis Board (SATTB) will run from January 10-15 at Olive Convention Centre in Durban. Zambia Table Tennis Association (ZTTA) general secretary Martin Chewe confirmed the development in an interview, Sunday. Chewe said the pair received invitations based on their stellar performances at the 2022 Botswana Open. “Two of our players Charles Banda and Latifa Nalavwe have been invited to compete at the 2023 WTT Contender’s series tournament in South Africa. Our athletes were invited to the event based…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.