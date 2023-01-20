ZESCO United has unveiled a new Umbro kit and got their K2.2 million shirt-sponsorship deal with Atlas Mara renewed for this season. Speaking during the unveiling of the new kit, Zesco Limited Managing Director Victor Mapani promised that the Ndola outfit will get back to its best soon. In thanking Atlas Mara for remaining an all-weather friend, Mapani, through the company Deputy Director Distribution and Customer relations Boyd Mukuyanga, said works were ongoing to get the fear factor back and highlighted last weekend’s 3-0 beating of champions Red Arrows. “I wish to take this opportunity to assure our sponsors that Zesco United players and the technical bench will work tirelessly to ensure that the club regains its position as a…...



