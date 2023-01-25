FAZ says former national team coach Aljosa Asanovic owes the association over U$20,000 from his expenditure before the two parties unceremoniously separated in August last year. Asanovic went AWOL in July 2022 after Zambia failed to qualify for the CHAN tournament. He later terminated his contract with FAZ, claiming that the association had refused to pay him wages to the tune of US$41,000. In parting with the association, Asanovic threatened to report FAZ to FIFA over the unpaid dues. But speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Kashala said the association is not moved by the gaffer’s threats, insisting that Asanovic owes FAZ over U$20,000 from his expenditure while he was Chipolopolo coach. “A contract is a mutual agreement and you don’t…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.