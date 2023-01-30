FAZ and the Royal Football Federation of Morocco (FRM) have renewed their football development agreement for another two years. The new agreement will see FAZ send three local coaches to Morocco to attend the CAF Pro coaching license training. FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and RFM president Fouzi Lekjaa signed the new agreement in Rabat and the two pledged full commitment to the development of football. Kamanga said the partnership between FAZ and FRM had proven to be a success looking at the relations the two associations had shared since signing the first MOU in 2017. “In March, we are sending three coaches for the CAF Pro License course. Additionally, Morocco has a huge pool of qualified coaches who are available…...



