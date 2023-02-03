ZAMBIA edged Kenya in the third round to register its first victory at the Inaugural 2023 Chess World Olympiad for people with disabilities in Serbia. Having lost 4-0 to a highly rated team fielded by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in the first round, Zambia again lost to Venezuela by 3.5-0.5 points in the second round before rising to the challenge against Kenya at the six-round Swiss tournament being played at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belgrade. International Arbiter (IA) Aaron Banda drew against Clement Miheso on board one and the draw was Banda’s second at the tournament, having drawn in the previous round as well. However, on board two, Robert Nkhupi had his first win when he silenced Ali Sheikh…...



