BUDDING star Samuel Mumba scored an inspiring eight points in nine rounds to reign supreme at the 2023 Copperbelt University (CBU) Closed tournament in Kitwe. The 20-year-old lived to his billings of being tournament seed one with Fide ratings of 2068 to claim a title in the Open Section which had 30 entries. Mumba, a student of Economics at the University, managed seven victories and two draws. He started the one-day competition with three straight wins against Freeman Chambawilo, Bupe Chibomba and Jose Meleka before he was forced to settle for a draw against Happy Mhlanga in the fourth round. He bounced back strongly and registered four victories on a trot against Blessings Zulu, Mwaka Mukali, Barnard Mulenga and Graynor…...
