THE TM Lubricants National Rally revs off tomorrow afternoon at the Lusaka Motor Club with only 10 drivers confirming participation. The main event at Zambezi Ranching will cover a total distance of 130.56 kilometres on Sunday while the qualifying stage will take place on Saturday. The spectator stage is expected to attract a number of fans at the Lusaka Motor Club as this is the first rally of the year. Speaking during a briefing, Thursday, ZMSA president Sam Ching’ambu said it was normal to have a low turnout in the first National Rally Championship. Ching’ambu explained that most drivers during the first round are mostly still working around sponsorship. “Yes the turnout is low, it’s usually the case in the…...



