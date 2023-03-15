ZAMBIA Coach Avram Grant says the door is open for any Zambian player who has quality, passion and the will to fight for the Chipolopolo jersey. Grant says he wants to build a winning team for the Chipolopolo who are trying to recover from three successive AFCON qualification flops. The Chipolopolo boss has unveiled his full technical bench that has seen Davies Phiri appointed as the new goalkeeper coach. Speaking during a media engagement before the team’s evening training session at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Tuesday, Grant said the door was open for every Zambian player abroad provided they met his demands. “The door is open for any Zambian player around the world but they need to show three…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.