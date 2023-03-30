Former Chipolopolo skipper Christopher Katongo addresses soccer players during the Barclays Bank financial literacy training that was held at Intercontinetal hotel in Lusaka on September 23, 2017. Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Chipolopolo captain Christopher Katongo has urged striker Fashion Sakala to close his ears to fans and have a big heart to take criticism. The Rangers forward released a statement after Zambia’s games against Lesotho, lamenting the treatment he gets from fans whenever he puts on the Kopa jersey. In a Facebook post, Wednesday, Katongo advised Sakala to close his ears and focus on doing what he knows best on the pitch. “Fashion Sakala mwaiche wandi (my young brother), close your ears otherwise fans will frustrate you either at home or abroad. I for one was insulted mwaiche wandi with big and heavy insults, and called names that if I had paid attention I would have stopped playing the game…....