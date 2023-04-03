POWER Dynamo’s quest to wrap up the MTN Super League title with at least six games to spare was dented by Green Buffaloes after they were held to a scoreless draw at the Edwin Imboela stadium yesterday. Power’s seventh league title is written in the stars but the champions elect will continue to be tested and Buffaloes proved to be an immovable object. Buffaloes were the last team to defeat Power this season, beating them 1-0 away from home November. Power Dynamos Coach Mwenya Chipepo was happy to earn a point after admitting that playing at Imboela was tough. “We played a tough game away from home. Buffaloes performed well and we struggled to even pick the point. We also…...



