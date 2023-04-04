SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says winning the 2025 AFCON hosting bid will be a great honour to Mother Zambia and a turnaround of the sports industry. A four-member team of inspectors sent by CAF to Zambia concluded their three-day assignment of checking sites as part of the 2025 AFCON bid. Zambia is among four bidders for the 2025 AFCON that was initially set to be hosted by Guinea but was stripped of the hosting rights due to unforeseen circumstances. The four countries bidding for the 2025 AFCON are Algeria, Morocco, Zambia and Nigeria/Benin. Speaking in an interview Monday, Nkandu said the government was confident that Zambia would be awarded the hosting rights. “It will be an honour for the country…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.