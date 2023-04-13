NETBALL national team coach Lazarus Tembo has named his final 14-member squad ahead of the PacificAus Sports series set for Gold Coast in Queensland State, Australia. Tembo has recalled Carol Moono who last featured for the national team in 2018 with other veterans in the squad being Juliet Kaputeni, Beauty Nakazwe and Beenzu Nawa. Zambia was drawn in Pool B alongside Tonga, Singapore and Kenya in the tournament that will run from April 23 to 29. Speaking during a media briefing Wednesday, Tembo said he was confident that the selected players will make the country proud and improve the country’s ranking. He said the target set was achievable looking at the teams they were pitted against in the Pool. “We…...



