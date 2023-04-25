THE Zambia netball team has continued with its fine-form at the PacificAuS netball Series, edging Singapore 61-44 at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre in Australia. This was Zambia’s second straight victory at the tournament, having defeated Kenya on Monday in the opening fixture 49-45 in a tightly contested game. Singapore started the game on a good note, marginally edging the first quarter 13-12. Coach Lazarus Tembo’s girls settled into the game and took command of proceedings in the second quarter, leading their opponents 32-21 at the half time break. At the resumption of the game, Zambia continued with their dominance, outplaying their opponents to lead 50-31 at the end of the third quarter before sealing the victory at…...