THE Zambia netball team has continued with its fine-form at the PacificAuS netball Series, edging Singapore 61-44 at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre in Australia. This was Zambia’s second straight victory at the tournament, having defeated Kenya on Monday in the opening fixture 49-45 in a tightly contested game. Singapore started the game on a good note, marginally edging the first quarter 13-12. Coach Lazarus Tembo’s girls settled into the game and took command of proceedings in the second quarter, leading their opponents 32-21 at the half time break. At the resumption of the game, Zambia continued with their dominance, outplaying their opponents to lead 50-31 at the end of the third quarter before sealing the victory at…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.