BURGEONING youngster Sydney Wemba has taken many by surprise by being the only Zambian to have made the cut at the ongoing 2023 Zanaco Masters at the Lusaka Golf Club. Meanwhile, two South Africans and one Zimbabwean took a joint lead after day two of golf. As expected, other Zambians including top golfer Madalitso Muthiya and Dayne More missed the cut that was put on One-Under following bad performances on the day. The fledgling Wemba brought a total score of Three-Under 141 and a day score of par 72 after he dropped shots in the last four holes on the back nine. The youngster failed to replicate his day one performance where he shot Three under 69 but he survived…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.