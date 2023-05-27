A BRAND new ABSA Cup champion will be crowned this afternoon when Forest Rangers and FC MUZA clash in their debut final appearance at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. President Hakainde Hichilema is set to grace the Cup final that promises nothing but fireworks and action from end-to-end with soccer fans on social media already throwing jabs at each other. MUZA have reached their first final on the second attempt following a preliminary stage exit in 2018 while their opponents Forest have played in two editions of the competition that have ended in the last 16 and quarterfinal. They also qualified for a third ABSA Cup that they did not play in 2020 that was canceled due to COVID-19. Coach Ian…...



