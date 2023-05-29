A new era has arrived in Zambian football with the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR). Country becomes the third African nation after Egypt and Morocco to implement the much talked about video technology. Simply put, VAR technology acts as a fifth referee positioned off the field. VAR referees use video replays to investigate situations on the field of play in real time. Saturday saw the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) introduce a VAR pilot run during the 2023 ABSA Cup final in which Forest Rangers beat 2-0 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The move is a giant step forward in capacity building of our match officials and FAZ should be saluted for the very bold move. It is a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.