THE Women’s National Team will face Burkina Faso or Mali in the second round of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, Paris 2024 qualifiers. The Bruce Mwape tutored side will be gunning for their second Olympic appearance after their maiden appearance during the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Zambia has been exempted from the first round of the qualifiers alongside six other nations and is expected to join the qualifier race in the second round with a date against the winners of a two-legged tie involving Burkina Faso and Mali. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Mwape said Zambia had a fair draw and the team would have to show its quality to book a slot at the Paris Games next year…....



