ZSIC General Insurance has unveiled an insurance cover of K2.3 million for the women’s national team ahead of their maiden World Cup appearance that swings into action on July 20. Speaking at a media briefing held at Football House in Lusaka yesterday, ZSIC acting Managing Director Sylvia Nguluwe said the insurance company remained committed to supporting all sporting disciplines in the country. Nguluwe said the company believed that the Copper Queens were trailblazers and would go past the quarter-finals. “We are excited to be associated with this momentous event of providing insurance cover for the team ahead of their maiden World Cup appearance. The Copper Queens are trailblazers, we believe they are capable of going beyond the quarter-finals. Each member…...



