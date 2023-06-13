DESPITE being cleared to represent the nation, recently naturalised Chipolopolo defender Aime Mabika remains a doubt for the crunch AFCON qualifier fixture against Ivory Coast set for June 17 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. And Defender Frankie Musonda says the team is putting everything in training in readiness for the must-win fixture against Ivory Coast. FAZ president Andrew Kamanga confirmed in his latest Monday column that Mabika remained a doubt for Saturday’s fixture due to personal matters. On Friday, the United States of America (USA) based defender was issued a Zambian passport, making him eligible to feature for the Chipolopolo. However, Kamanga revealed that Mabika was still sorting out personal matters, adding that the other players were available for selection…....



