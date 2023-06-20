FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that the first consignment of the new Kopa kit has sold out barely five days after its launch in Ndola before the AFCON qualifier against Ivory Coast. The third generation of the Kopa brand was launched on Thursday last week in Ndola with several fans lining up to grab the kit. In his latest President’s Corner Column, the FAZ chief said feedback from stakeholders and soccer fans had been overwhelming. Kamanga said the Kopa kit upgrade resulted from the feedback and consultations the FA received from stakeholders. He said the next consignment of the Kopa kit would be rolled out across the country through widespread dealerships in the coming days. “We launched a third-generation…...



