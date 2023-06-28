ITALIAN giants AS Roma have joined several top European clubs interested in the services of Zambian international and Leicester City forward Patson Daka. Meanwhile, Chipolopolo striker Lameck Banda has described his debut season with Lecce in the Serie A as a success. Daka has continued to attract interest from various European clubs with Jose Mourinho’s As Roma being the latest. According to reports in Italy, Roma is interested in signing Leicester City strikers Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka. The duo has reportedly been the subject of interest from Roma for two years, and Leicester’s relegation to the championship means the Italian club could make a double transfer swoop. La Gazzetta dello Sport, reported that the strikers had been “circled in…...



