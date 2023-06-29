COMMONWEALTH and Africa champion Muzala Samukonga says he has mastered the art of competing after an electric debut at the Golden Spike Race World Athletics Continental Tour where he won gold with a time of 45.05 seconds. The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion has been making a meritocratic rise on the athletics ladder and is set to take the World by storm at the World Championships later this year. Starting the race on lane six, Samukonga made his way to the front in the last 150m. He never looked back, crossing the finishing line with a comfortable margin victory against his closest rival Zakithi Nene of South Africa who timed 45.22. Finishing third was Ukraine’s Oleksandr Pohorilko at 45.37 seconds,…...



