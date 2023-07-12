SIX Kafue Celtic players have signed professional contracts with Locomotive Tbilisi after impressing during their assessment. Kafue Celtic proprietor Lee Kawanu told Goal Diggers, Tuesday, that seven players were being assessed and six had signed for Locomotive. Kawanu said seven players had remained in Georgia at the request of Locomotive Tbilisi following Celtic’s European friendly match tour. “We are delighted to announce that six of our talented players currently in Georgia have successfully signed professional contracts with FC Locomotive Tbilisi. This is a great opportunity for these players to take their careers to the next level and show the world the talent Zambia has to offer. We wish them all the best and look forward to seeing how they progress,”…...



