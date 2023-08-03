COMMONWEALTH and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga has revealed that the treatment process is more painful than the injury itself. Samukonga sustained a torn muscle and was unable to finish the Silesia Wanda Diamond League 400m race in Poland last month. In an interview, Samukonga said his injury would have been worse had he forced himself to continue with the race in Poland. “The treatment is more painful than the injury itself. I started the process on Tuesday, where I received four injections and was later placed in an electric machine. They are getting blood from my arms and placing it on a machine for about 15 minutes, then using the same blood to inject it right into my injury…....



