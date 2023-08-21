THE 2022/2023 football season swung into action over the weekend with high expectations from FAZ Super League fanatics. Seventeen teams have begun the nine months of trying to unseat defending champions Power Dynamos from their throne when it comes conclusion next May. After all the big guns disappointed in the 2022/2023 season, fans of the usual starring teams of the FAZ Super League that flopped in the last campaign will hope they live up to their very high reputations this time around. Last Saturday, we were fortunate to have an idea when we witnessed a raw sample of a random survey in a Week One doubleheader at Woodlands Stadium. Giants Nkana started where they left off last season with a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.