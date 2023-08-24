ZAMBIA’s sprinting sensation Rhoda Njobvu says being knocked out is part of every champions journey following her elimination from the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Njobvu finished eighth in the 200m heat. Meanwhile, her coach Douglas Kalembo has urged Njobvu not to give up but to walk with her head held high for making her debut appearance at the world championships. Njobvu managed to stop the clock at 23.82 seconds and could only manage to beat Vitoria Cristina Rosa of Brazil, who had a time of 23.86 seconds. The 23.82 seconds is lower than her personal best and national record which stands at 22.69. The heat was won by British Dina Asher-Smith, who timed 22.46 seconds, beating Maboundou…...



