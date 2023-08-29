FIDE Master Chola Musonda and Women Candidate Master Constance Mbatha emerged as champions of the men’s and women’s categories at the 2023 Hotspot-LPCA Rapid chess tournament held at Ideal Park Mall in Lusaka. The two dethroned defending champions IM Richmond Phiri and Kabamba Bwalya in the tournament. Musonda and Webster Mwansa tied with seven points in the Open Section, but Musonda won the title on tiebreaks. Musonda was ranked 11th at the start of the competition but showed intent when he registered four wins in a row against Misheck Zimbiri, former Chess Federation of Zambia president (CFZ) Mukubulo Chilufya, FM Nase Lungu and Mwansa. However, after settling for a draw against IM Gillan Bwalya, he bounced back with a victory…...



