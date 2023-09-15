DEFENDING champions Zambia have been drawn in Group B alongside Mozambique, Angola, and Comoros at the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship to be hosted in Gauteng, South Africa next month. The Hollywood Bets COSAFA Championships are set to run from October 4-15, with Zambia going into the tournament as defending champions after defeating South Africa 1-0 to win their first-ever regional title. In Group A, seven-time champions South Africa will battle with Malawi, Madagascar, and Eswatini, while Group C has Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, who return after their FIFA suspension was lifted. According to the tournament rules, the top team in each group and the best second-placed team will progress to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, three U17 women’s team players have…...



