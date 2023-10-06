Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has called on soccer fans to rally behind the U20 girls’ team as it takes on DR Congo on Saturday in the Colombia 2024 World Cup qualifiers. And U20 assistant coach Carol Kanyemba is optimistic about winning at home. The Copper Princesses host Congo DR this Saturday at the Nkoloma Stadium after enjoying a first round bye and will be seeking their maiden World Cup appearance at U20 level. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Thursday, Nkandu appealed to soccer fans to fill up the Nkoloma stadium and support the team as they seek a World Cup qualification. Nkandu said filling up the stadium would inspire the girls to bury the game at home and…...