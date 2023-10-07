THE women’s national team has qualified for the third round of the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Qualifiers following the withdrawal of second-round opponents Mali. FIFA Head of Qualifiers and International Matches Gordon Savic confirmed Mali’s withdrawal in a letter to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), stating that the back-to-back qualifiers have been cancelled. “We would like to inform you that Mali has formally notified us of its withdrawal from the Women’s Olympic Qualifiers. Obviously, the first direct consequence is the cancellation of both legs between Mali and Zambia, which were initially due at the end of this month,” Savic’s letter to FAZ read in part. “In addition, please note that Zambia is therefore automatically qualified for the 3rd round…...



