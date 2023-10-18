THE Chipolopolo have concluded their October friendlies with a 3-0 mauling of Uganda at the Hamriya Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Patson Daka helped himself to a brace while Fashion Sakala added his name to the score sheet Zambia ran out riot on Tuesday. Zambia has not registered five consecutive victories against Uganda since losing 1-0 in a 2013 AFCON qualifier away in Kampala. The Avram Grant tutored side was using the friendlies to prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month against Niger and Congo Brazzaville and beyond that the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, on the pitch, striker Patson Daka gave the Grant tutored side an early lead from the spot after midfielder…...



