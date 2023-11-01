ZAMBIA Boxing Federation (ZBF) president Dan Chiteule says flyweight boxer Patrick Chinyemba’s performance at International Boxing Association’s (IBA) Night of Champions is a proof that the boxer is heading somewhere. Meanwhile, Chiteule has advised Chinyemba, who will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to remain focused on his future and not let fame get in his way. Chinyemba won a gold medal and $10,000 prize money at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Night of Champions after defeating Russian Artur Nagapetyan last Friday in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Chiteule expressed pride in Chinyemba’s achievements and tipped the boxer to have a bright future. “As ZBF, we are very proud and excited for Patrick Chinyemba…....



