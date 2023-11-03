ZAMBIA Strongman Federation (ZSF) president Patterson Muzondiwa has hailed the African Strongman competition held in Livingstone as a success. The just-ended championship attracted participation from eight African countries and saw Zambia bag 16 medals. Among the sixteen medals, eight were gold, six bronze and two bronze. Zambia’s strong woman, Cherry Muchindu, defended her African title, breaking two records with impressive dominance in the process. In an interview with Goal Diggers, Muzondiwa said the federation was happy with the levels of competition the tournament attracted. He said competition levels showcased by Zambian athletes spoke to the growth the sport had undergone in the past few months. “The championship was a success despite not meeting the sponsorship package we wanted. We are…...



