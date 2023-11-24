ZISD Women’s striker Namasiku Lungowe and Charity Mubanga of Zesco Ndola Girls have been called up to the Copper Queens squad, replacing the injured duo of Sara Jere and Eneless Phiri. On Wednesday, assistant coach Florence Mwila revealed that Jere and Phiri would be unable to make camp due to injuries. The women’s national team is preparing to face Angola in the first leg of their WAFCON qualifier on November 29 in Luanda. Lungowe and Mubanga have been in fine form so far this season, scoring 14 goals between them with the former contributing eight for her club. The Copper Queens technical bench has also called up ZANACO Ladies defender Thelma Cheela, bringing the number of players in camp to…...



