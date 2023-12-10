CHIPOLOPOLO star Patson Daka has come alive for Leicester City with a match winning performance over Plymouth Argyle in the English Championship yesterday. Making his first start of the season, Daka grabbed his chance with both hands, scoring once and providing an assist as the 2016 Premier League champions ran out 4-0 winners to remain top of the pile in the race for promotion. Daka has seen very few minutes for the Foxes this season, but his coach Enzo Maresca told the media before the Plymouth game that he did not have a problem with the striker’s efforts. Maresca explained that Daka was having little game time because there is a lot of competition upfront. However, the gaffer hinted that…...



