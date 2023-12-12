WOMEN’s hockey national team coach Floyd Chomba has named his final 10-member squad ahead of the 2024 Oman Hockey 5s World Cup. The Hockey 5s World Cup is scheduled to kick off in Oman’s capital Muscat from 24 to 27 January, with Zambia pitted in Group B alongside Australia, South Africa, and Ukraine. Chomba has picked a blend of experienced and young players heading into the tournament next year. Zambia qualified for the 2024 Oman Hockey 5s World Cup after securing victories against South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt during the qualifiers played in Egypt last year. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Monday, Chomba expressed confidence that the team picked would perform to expectations. Chomba said the final team…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.