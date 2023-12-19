Minister of Youth, Sports and Art Elvis Nkandu making his remarks at the launch of the state of the Youth Report at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has hailed sports associations and athletes for their exceptional performances at major 2023 international engagements. And Nkandu says the ministry will soon constitute the National Sports Council Zambia (SCZ) board and appoint a substantive general secretary. Speaking in an interview with Goal Diggers on Monday, Nkandu hailed athletes and sports associations for the good performances exhibited this year. “I want to start by saying that we are closing the year 2023 on a good note. Let me appreciate associations and our athletes for the job well done. We have done extremely well on the international stage despite the challenges we faced. We might not have attained certain targets, but we are proud of what our athletes…...