WOMEN’S national team striker Racheal Kundananji says her winning of the 2023 GOAL50 award shows that everything is possible. The speedy forward became the first African player ever to top the GOAL50 list, men’s or women’s. The Zambia star had an electric 2022-23 season, scoring 25 times in just 29 league games for Madrid CFF, before adding a first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup goal to her name in July 2023. Those exploits were enough to see her accrue enough votes from GOAL readers, to top the list ahead of Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, who finished second, and Colombia star Linda Caicedo, who rounded out the top three to make it an all-Liga F podium, with Oshoala plying her trade with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.