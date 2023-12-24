NKANA has recorded its fourth win of the league season with a hard fought 1-0 win over Zanaco at the Sunset Stadium yesterday. Royd Katuta was the difference between the two teams as a resilient Nkana held off its hosts to bag all three points in Lusaka. The Kitwe giants have endured a torrid campaign this season, with sponsors Mopani Copper Mines forced to fire the club’s executive last Friday after a string of poor performances on the pitch. Early signs suggest that the change in executive leadership is paying out, with the team producing perhaps its best performance this season against the bankers. The win is not not enough for Nkana to leave the relegation zone though, so gaffer…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.