RED Arrows has continued to put pressure on Super League leader Zesco United with a stunning performance against FC MUZA at Nakambala Stadium yesterday. Arrows defeated their hosts 4-1 to go within a point of Zesco who top the standings with 36 points. A hat trick from Saddam Yussuf and a goal from Paul Katema helped the ZAF sponsored side to collect all three points, while MUZA scored through Andrew Phiri. The defeat leaves MUZA seventh on the log table, with 28 points. Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe dedicated the victory to ZAF Commander Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni. “It’s a good win for us. I think it’s a New Year present for the ZAF Commander. It’s never easy to beat MUZA…...



