FC MUZA has announced the acquisition of Equatorial Guinea midfielder Jose Sipi ahead of the second round of the MTN Super League. Club president Keith Mweemba told the media yesterday that Sipi will add value to the current squad. The Mazabuka-based outfit are currently seventh on the log table with 28 points, having managed six wins,10 draws, and 3 losses in the 19 games played. “It is work in progress, Sipi is a fantastic player who will add value to the team. We are still looking at reinforcing the team in other areas. We feel that we need to sign new players to strengthen the team if we are to achieve the set target,” said Mweemba. And Chief Executive Officer…...



